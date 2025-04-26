Thousands in red at Eddie Hart Savannah

Attendees take shade from the sun at the PNM's Big Red Rally at the Eddie Hart Savannah Tacarigua, on April 26. - Photo by Jelani Beckles

THOUSANDS braved scorching conditions to attend the PNM rally at the Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua, on April 26.

It was a sea of red at the outdoor field with most running from the heat under the tents on the outskirts of the field.

The vendors, especially those selling cold drinks and snow cones, would have enjoyed the sales.

From as early as 2 pm, vehicles and maxi taxis turned up as people anticipated the start of the rally.

At 3.20 pm, people were encouraged to come closer to the stage for the pre-show. A few listened, but the majority decided to stay in the cool.

A few PNM members at 3.30 pm were already gathered including Marvin Gonzales, Terrence Deyalsingh, Rohan Sinanan and Kareem Marcelle.