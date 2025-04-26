Multimedia
Highlights from PNM rally in Tacarigua
Newsday Reporter
An Hour Ago
PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley chats with former UNC MP Dinesh Rambally, centre, and PNM Diego Martin Central candidate Symon de Nobriga at Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua on April 26. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
Scenes from the PNM closing rally at Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua where thousands of party supporters gathered on April 26 to support their candidate of choice. Among the guests were two former UNC members of parliament Anita Haynes-Alleyne and Dinesh Rambally.
Prime Minister Stuart Young greets supporters at the PNM closing rally at Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua on April 26. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
PNM party supporters at the final campaign rally at Eddie Hart Savannah on April 26. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
PNM Arouca/Lopinot candidate Marvin Gonzales greets former UNC MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne at the party's closing rally at the Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua on April 26. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
PNM deputy political leader Rohan Sinanan welcomes former UNC MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne at the Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua on April 26. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
