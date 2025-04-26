Highlights from PNM rally in Tacarigua

PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley chats with former UNC MP Dinesh Rambally, centre, and PNM Diego Martin Central candidate Symon de Nobriga at Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua on April 26. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Scenes from the PNM closing rally at Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua where thousands of party supporters gathered on April 26 to support their candidate of choice. Among the guests were two former UNC members of parliament Anita Haynes-Alleyne and Dinesh Rambally.