Traffic woes heading to UNC rally in Aranguez

UNC supporters head to their party's rally at Aranguez Savannah on April 26. - Photo by Enrique Rupert

AS thousands of UNC and its coalition partners’ supporters bathe the Aranguez Savannah in yellow and blue, police struggled to get a grip of the traffic on the surrounding streets.

When Newsday arrived around 2 pm, police were not yet in the area.

Traffic was being directed by SWAT officers, UNC’s security as well as supporters who were making their way into the savannah.

Police arrived around 3 pm, but struggled to get control of the traffic situation as the backlog continued.

Traffic began on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway (westbound) as supporters from La Horquetta/Talparo, Chaguanas West and Tunapuna coincided with each other.

At the Aranguez Savannah, the UNC’s final rally kicked off at 3.20 pm.

Leaders of different denominations started the day’s events in prayer before cultural performances.