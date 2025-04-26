N Touch
News

Traffic woes heading to UNC rally in Aranguez

UNC supporters head to their party's rally at Aranguez Savannah on April 26. - Photo by Enrique Rupert
UNC supporters head to their party's rally at Aranguez Savannah on April 26. - Photo by Enrique Rupert

AS thousands of UNC and its coalition partners’ supporters bathe the Aranguez Savannah in yellow and blue, police struggled to get a grip of the traffic on the surrounding streets.

When Newsday arrived around 2 pm, police were not yet in the area.

Traffic was being directed by SWAT officers, UNC’s security as well as supporters who were making their way into the savannah.

A section of the crowd at the UNC rally in Aranguez Savannah on April 26. The supporters in green represent workers represented by the Public Services Association which has endorsed the UNC campaign. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Police arrived around 3 pm, but struggled to get control of the traffic situation as the backlog continued.

Traffic began on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway (westbound) as supporters from La Horquetta/Talparo, Chaguanas West and Tunapuna coincided with each other.

At the Aranguez Savannah, the UNC’s final rally kicked off at 3.20 pm.

Leaders of different denominations started the day’s events in prayer before cultural performances.

Comments

"Traffic woes heading to UNC rally in Aranguez"

More in this section