Kamla: Remove PNM elites from office

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and deputy political leader Jearlean John and other candidates at the party's closing rally in Aranguez on April 26. - Ayanna Kinsale

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says people should vote for her on April 28 and not Prime Minister Stuart Young who she claimed to be "a fake leader."

She made this call at the UNC's closing campaign rally at Aranguez Savannah on April 26.

Persad-Bissessar told UNC supporters, "Do not fear! Kamla is here!“

She repeated her claims about Young being unfit to serve as prime minister because it was a position he never earned.

Persad-Bissessar also repeated the UNC's campaign promises were people-centred policies which will benefit everyone.

She said, "Stuart Young and his daddy are selling you the same tired insults and smears."

Persad-Bissessar claimed, "Their eat ah food financiers helped by (former prime minister Dr Keith) Rowley have stayed silent and together they have stolen the PNM party from the PNM membership."

She added these financiers gave the PNM as a gift to Young.

Rowley resigned as prime minister on March 16. Young was sworn in as prime minister on March 17.

On March 18, Young advised President Christine Kangaloo to dissolve the Parliament and announced April 28 as election day.

Persad-Bissessar told UNC supporters, "Now they are attempting to steal our country from you."

She invited citizens to support the UNC and its coalition partners on April 28.

"Ours is a home where you are first priority. Ours is a home where your children have a bright future."

Persad-Bissessar said TT must never be owned "by a fake eat ah food elite."

She repeated, "Our country belongs to everybody, That is why when UNC wins. Everybody wins."

Persad-Bissessar claimed this would not be the case should the PNM win the election.

"Everybody is a nobody to them."

She said, "When you go in that (polling station) to vote, you will be taking back your future from the fake elites."

Persad-Bissessar added a vote for the UNC meant people will be defending their families from criminals.

She repeated her promise of stand your ground laws and legal firearms for citizens to defend themselves

After referring to a recent home invasion, Persad-Bissessar said,"When the brutal rapists and criminals come into your home. I tell you again...load up your matic...light them up...empty the clip!"

She added, "When you're done...knock it on them...knock it again and then call my name...I am Kamla! Do not fear Kamla is here!"

Persad-Bissessar rejected claims about her being mentally or physical unfit to serve another five-year term as prime minister.

She said while her body may be frail from years of insults and abuse, it remains full of love for TT.

Persad-Bissessar described herself as a mother to the population.

"I will always be a mother to all of you."

In what appeared to be a criticism of the PNM and former UNC members, Persad-Bissessar said she was able to survive because of the "love and the loyalty of the rank and membership (of the UNC).

While she made those comments, former UNC Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally was addressing the PNM rally at the Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua. Former UNC Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne was also at the rally.

Rambally and Haynes-Alleyne are two of five former UNC MPs who questioned Persad-Bissessar's ability to lead the UNC to victory on April 28.

The others are Rushton Paray, Dr Rai Ragbir and Rodney Charles.

Persad-Bissessar insisted the UNC ran a clean campaign that was based on love and policy drive.

She promised the sun would shine on TT and there will be love and happiness when the UNC wins on April 28.

Persad-Bissessar said the UNC will dedicate its victory to "the 99 per cent who have been abandoned and left behind for ten years."