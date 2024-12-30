Planting Seeds, Disney executive host AI programme

Students register for the technology and AI programme featuring senior Walt Disney executive Patricia Marseille at SAPA on November 23. - Photo courtesy Planting Seeds

Two hundred children from La Brea, Claxton Bay and Cunupia were able to explore the opportunities that technology and artificial intelligence (AI) present in today’s evolving job market.

On November 23, Planting Seeds hosted Patricia Marseille, executive of supply chain management at The Walt Disney Company, in an event aimed at preparing youth for the future of work.

Planting Seeds is a local company focused on entrepreneurship development in the Caribbean by educating and inspiring people to innovate and exercise their full potential.

In a release, Planting Seeds said the event, which was held at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), saw Marseille sharing her insights on the global landscape of technology and the skills the youth need to succeed in a rapidly changing environment.

"Planting Seeds continues to highlight TT on a global stage, by collaborating with internationally renowned executives and business moguls to provide our community with opportunities to grow, learn and thrive in an interconnected world."

The event was supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Youth and Gender Affairs and the Guardian Group.

The participating students also got a chance to win hamper prizes that were sponsored by Oasis Water, Pizza Boys, Chuck E Cheese, Sunshine Snacks, Bermudez Biscuits, Fettuccine Fit and Trinebox.

"Together, we are empowering the youth of TT to dream big and seize their potential in the global economy," the release said.