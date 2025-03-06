Supermarket owner opens fire on bandits

- File photo

A Williamsville supermarket owner opened fire on a group of bandits who robbed his establishment on March 5.

The victim told investigators he was cashing at the supermarket when two armed masked men entered and announced a robbery. The assailants ordered him to lie on the ground before kicking him several times in the stomach. The bandits then stole the money out of the cash register, several bottles of alcohol and his cell phone before running out of the building.

The victim told officers after getting off the floor, he saw the men enter a waiting grey Nissan Note. He said one of the suspects then pointed his gun at him which forced him to draw his licensed personal firearm and open fire at the suspect, discharging three rounds.

The bandits managed to escape but police later found the car along the Guaracara Main Road, Kumar Village near Coconut Trace with false plates.

The car's original registration was traced back to a rental company in Marabella.

>

The supermarket owner was advised to seek medical attention.

Police are continuing inquiries into the incident.