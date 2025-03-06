First Citizens director resigns

Ingrid Melville. -

DIRECTOR of First Citizens Group Financial Holdings Ltd and First Citizens Bank Ltd, Ingrid Melville, has resigned from her role at both companies, effective February 28.

This was announced in legal notice by First Citizens Group on March 6.

The group thanked Melville for her service and contributions to the company.

For the financial year ended September 30, 2024, the group recorded a profit after tax of $957 million. This was a 23.17 per cent increase in profits from the $777 million recorded in 2023.

The group’s total assets also increased during that period by 4.84 per cent, going from $47.1 billion to $4.84 billion.

Customer loans increased from $20.1 billion to $21.2 billion as well as the earnings per share which increased by 23 per cent, going from $3.08 to $3.79.