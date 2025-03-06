Hairdresser in acid attack discharged from hospital

INVESTIGATIONS into an acid attack on hairdresser Jessie James are progressing, police sources have said, adding that James has been discharged from hospital.

Snr Supt Raymond Thom of Port of Spain Division told Newsday the 21-year-old woman was discharged on March 5 and gave a statement to police the following day.

He assured the investigation was ongoing and is hoping that charges could be laid soon on several suspects.

James was doused with a chemical substance by two women in Belmont last week after allegedly being lured to the location after being told of a hairdressing appointment. After the attack, she was taken to Port of Spain General Hospital.

According to media reports, James suffered chemical burns to her face which caused severe injuries to her eyes.

