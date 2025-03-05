Businessman's son found dead in Williamsville apartment

- File photo

Truman Lochan Dass Jr, 28, the son of Truman Lochan Dass Sr who owns south-based wholesale/retail business Stackhouse Co Ltd, was found dead at a Hosein Street, Williamsville apartment on March 4.

Initial police reports said Lochan Dass was last seen alive by the manager of the family's Williamsville business, at the apartment, when she handed him the keys to the establishment that evening.

However, he was later found dead in the downstairs laundry area by an 11-year-old tenant who was on her way to pick up some clothes. Lochan Dass' uncle was contacted.

After arriving at the apartment, the uncle is said to have contacted emergency medical services. Medics responded but found no signs of life. He was pronounced dead by a district medical officer.

The medical officer did not find any visible sign of foul play and police suspect Lochan Dass died by suicide. An autopsy has been ordered.

>

Anyone who needs help or thinks about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866-5433 or 220-3636.