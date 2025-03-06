Alleged Sixx and Resistance Gang members detained

FOUR men alleged to be gang members have been detained under detention orders signed by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

They are alleged to be key figures in the Sixx and Resistance gangs. The orders were signed by Hinds on February 26 and 27, but gazetted on March 6.

The detainees are Josiah Gomes, also called Grover or Gerber; of Ballantyne Road, Five Rivers, Arouca; Azizi James, also called Crime or Crime Boss or Josiah or Joshia, of Rodney Street, East Dry River, Port of Spain; Deon Keston Gillard, also called Pump, or Pumpest, or Pest, of Laventille Road; and Tiquan Jomal Williams, also called Quan, of Clifton Hill, Port of Spain.

Gomes is alleged to be a shooter and enforcer for the Resistance Gang involved in trafficking of high-powered firearms, murders, kidnapping, armed robberies and extortion. He is also alleged to direct and conspire with others to carry out retaliatory murder of prison officers.

James was alleged to be a high-ranking member and shooter for the Sixx Gang, involved in narcotics and firearms trafficking, larceny of motor vehicles, robberies and murders. He was also alleged to engage in violent gang activity including the retaliatory murder of rival gang members with the use of high powered firearms in public places.

Legal Notice 78 identified Gilliard as a shooter and enforcer for the Sixx Gang while Williams was identified as a member and shooter for the Sixx Gang. They will be detained at the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre, Arima.

The detentions were authorised under paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Schedule to the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2024, which gives the minister power to detain individuals without a warrant to prevent them from “acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety or public order or the defence of TT” and to provide for preventative detention.

There have been 29 detentions gazetted since the start of the state of emergency (SoE) on December 30, 2024. On January 13, the House of Representatives agreed to a government motion to extend the SoE for three months. The detention orders will expire on April 13, when the initial extension of the SoE is due to end.