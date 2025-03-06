Ecobatt: Reinventing the thermal battery

Ecobatt a sand-powered energy battery which uses discarded microwaves and a solar panel. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

In a world where the shift to sustainable energy is becoming increasingly crucial, 3BA Allamanda Enterprise Ltd (3BALE) is presenting an innovative option with its sand-powered solar energy battery, the Ecobatt.

Conceptualised by 3BALE’s founder Mahaila Joseph in late 2023, the Ecobatt uses sand to store thermal energy.

Joseph, who is a former accountant, fabricator and certified welder, developed the Ecobatt as a way of offsetting the cost of renewable energy for her agro-processing business.

Through a partnership with the National Entrepreneurship Development Company Ltd (Nedco), Joseph has created her own line of products, Allamanda Flavours.

The business provides a wide range of organic, locally sourced fruits and herbs which are dried to be used in cooking and beverage making. Joseph has plans to start export regionally soon.

"Looking at inputting renewable energy into our processing facility, the cost was astronomical because of the (solar) battery system. So I started looking at ways to reduce that through my own technical experiences," Joseph told Business Day after presenting her invention at the TT Energy Conference on February 11.

Through her research, Joseph found that another company had already designed a sand battery. But it was not designed for small-scale use, so Joseph created her own.

"I didn’t give up. I started doing my own research…but I didn’t have much money, so I thought, 'How can I get my idea out without bursting my pocket?'

"That's when I started looking at waste material and the different ways I can use them."

Joseph’s research and innovative thinking led her to make use of discarded microwaves.

With the Ecobatt, the internal components of the microwave are removed, leaving the built-in insulated layer.

It is then fitted with wires and a metal receptor which captures heat. Once filled with sand, the discarded microwave with the added fittings, transforms into a thermal energy battery that costs 50 per cent less than lithium-ion batteries that traditionally power solar panels.

Joseph partnered with experts across multiple fields to create the Ecobatt.

Her friend Dareem Jeffery provided sound advice on networking and marketing, guided by the experience he gained from establishing his own eco-friendly business. Jeffery is the creator of EcoWash, a car wash machine which uses just two litres of water and a mixture of detergents to wash an entire car in 20 minutes. Jeffery now serves as 3BALE's logistics advisor.

With 20 years of experience as an engineer working in Dubai, Umar Ali also came on board as 3BALE's engineering consultant.

And Joseph also has support from her community as well. Neighbour and friend, Timmy Thomas, lends his over 20 years of experience as an electrician to aid in the development of the Ecobatt.

"Late at night when I had any issues I’d call him. If I say 'Boy, I’m trying to figure out how to run this wire here,' he will leave home and come across and sit down with me to help," Joseph told Business Day.

Through her work with Nedco, Joseph met Mechyle O'Brian who has worked as an advisor for over ten years and has helped develop over 30 local businesses.

He serves as the company’s supply chain and business development consultant.

Through O’Brian, she was introduced to Nia Thompson, a solar consultant certified with the North American Board of Certified Energy Auctioneers.

How the Ecobatt functions:

In an interview on February 28, Thompson explained to Business Day the many uses of the Ecobatt.

The device is positioned to provide a cost-effective solution for businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

It can also serve as a backup power source and serve to power homes and factories that lie in remote areas.

"We realised the impact it can have not only for us but for farmers, the energy sector and different areas," Thompson said.

"Especially new homeowners. If they’re now building a home it makes sense for them to go solar instead of connecting to the grid and trying to make the transition later on. There are also people living far away from the grid where it would take $20,000-$100,000 to put down enough poles to get them a T&TEC connection.

"And farmers as well. For example with chicken coops, they need power for fans, the lights and automatic feeders.

"So once you have power for all those it’s basically like the farm runs itself.

"And again if you’re far away from the T&TEC connection, it’s just a one-time cost going with solar instead."

Using a small microwave, the Ecobatt can power five-six LED bulbs for up to six hours while also charging phones and running small electronics such as fans.

Using a medium microwave, Ecobatt can power a small refrigerator, eight-ten LED bulbs, a TV and a fan for up to eight hours.

With a larger microwave, the thermal battery can power a full two-bedroom home, including ten-12 LED bulbs, a TV, a fan and small kitchen appliances for a full day.

Joseph says the use of the Ecobatt in her agro-processing business can save her ten-40 per cent on energy costs, if she uses the version housed in large-sized microwaves.

Despite being a fairly recent invention, the Ecobatt has already won awards in various competitions.

At the Costaatt Full-Circle Challenge in 2024, which aims to support the ideas contributing to a regenerative and restorative economy, the Ecobatt won first place in the small and medium enterprise category.

The Ecobatt also won Nedco’s Innovative Youth Award in 2024.

At ClimateLaunchpad 2024, a green business ideas competition hosted by the European climate innovation agency Climate KIC, the Ecobatt placed second.

The device also earned 3BALE a spot in the top ten awardees at the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute’s DIA youth innovation lab pitch tank competition in 2024.

In light of her growing success in both her agro-processing and green energy businesses, Joseph gave some advice to upcoming entrepreneurs.

"One of the mistakes I made when I started business was I just bought up equipment.

"So I would say save as much capital as you can and balance it with equipment, products and marketing. Start it from there.

"And take it slow.

"A lot of people have told me, 'You started around the same time as this person and they already doing such and such.'

"But you don't know their history, they might have actually had the finances to get them there faster.

"But for people who are starting from scratch, you have to take your time and do it right."

She said as a woman in the green-energy and agro-processing fields she has had many ups and downs.

"The challenges arose when it came time to source funding. Some wanted to tell me which direction they thought I should go and how to go about it.

"Some were excited to help while others ignored me completely.

"But consistent pursuit of my idea and determination along with lots of prayer and fasting has brought me where I am now."

There is already a working Ecobatt prototype with a revised version set to be released at the end of March.

It is set to start earning revenue in two years with an estimated gross revenue of US$8 million by the end of year five with an average growth rate of 40 per cent a year.

The battery will be monetised for revenue assurance through pilot sales, licensing, subscriptions and partnerships with energy providers.