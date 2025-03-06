NIF appoints new general manager

Wayne Dass, general manager of NIF. -

WAYNE Dass, former CEO of Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Ltd, has joined the National Investment Fund Holding Company Ltd (NIF) as general manager.

In a notice published on the TT Stock Exchange website, NIF said Dass joined NIF's leadership team effective March 5.

In August 2024, NIF paid out $94.2 million in bonds to investors.

In its unaudited interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2024, NIF reported its 12th coupon payment of $85.2 million to bondholders on its Series B and Series C bonds.

This brought the total payout on these bonds since the establishment of NIF to $1.29 billion.

Additionally, it said the first coupon payment on the NIF2 Bonds, amounting to $9.0 million, was made.