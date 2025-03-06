NIF appoints new general manager
WAYNE Dass, former CEO of Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Ltd, has joined the National Investment Fund Holding Company Ltd (NIF) as general manager.
In a notice published on the TT Stock Exchange website, NIF said Dass joined NIF's leadership team effective March 5.
In August 2024, NIF paid out $94.2 million in bonds to investors.
In its unaudited interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2024, NIF reported its 12th coupon payment of $85.2 million to bondholders on its Series B and Series C bonds.
This brought the total payout on these bonds since the establishment of NIF to $1.29 billion.
Additionally, it said the first coupon payment on the NIF2 Bonds, amounting to $9.0 million, was made.
