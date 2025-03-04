Japanese film crew shoots documentary in Trinidad and Tobago

La Shaun Prescott of UTT, Dr Kela Francis - UTT, Danielle Nivet - Film Commission and Canavalava cast and crew including, Selector Hemo. -

A Japanese film crew is in TT capturing Carnival 2025 celebrations for an upcoming documentary. The film will follow the journey of a Japanese soca DJ as she immerses herself in the Carnival culture and diverse musical genres.

A media release said this is the fourth Japanese production in the past 18 months, "reinforcing TT’s growing reputation as an international filming destination."

With the support of the Film Commission of TT, the Japanese production team seamlessly imported equipment and secured locations, benefiting from the country’s streamlined film-friendly policies, the release said.

International productions like this contribute significantly to the local economy by employing local crew, utilising accommodation, transportation, and catering services, while increasing the country’s visibility in global entertainment markets, the release said.

CEO of the TT Trade Investment and Promotion Agency Sekou Alleyne emphasised the commercial impact of this growing trend.

"TT’s expanding appeal as a filming destination is a testament to our strategic focus on fostering international partnerships. These productions not only inject revenue into various sectors but also position our country as a serious contender in the global creative economy. By facilitating these investments, we are reinforcing our place on the world stage as a premier location for film and television projects," he said in the release.

Beyond the economic benefits, the documentary presents a cultural exchange opportunity. By showcasing Trinidad’s sceneries, traditions, and rich heritage, the film will introduce Japanese audiences to the island’s unique way of life. Local film professionals are also gaining valuable experience through cross-border collaborations, strengthening Trinidad’s position as a storytelling hub with a globally relevant voice, the release said.

Film commissioner Leslie Ann Wills-Caton highlighted the significance of these international productions for the local film industry.

"Every international production that comes to TT creates new opportunities for our local talent, businesses, and communities. This collaboration with a Japanese crew not only amplifies our country’s visibility in foreign markets but also enriches our local industry with fresh perspectives and knowledge-sharing. We are committed to ensuring that filmmakers experience a seamless and productive process when choosing our islands as their backdrop."

The release said, "This latest project highlights the country’s potential to attract more international film investments and generate increased tourism interest, as audiences worldwide get a glimpse of TT’s culture and landscapes. As the nation continues to welcome global filmmakers, its standing in the international film industry grows, positioning it as a premier destination for compelling cinematic narratives.