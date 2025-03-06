Time to discard Calypso Monarch title

THE EDITOR: Once again the Calypso Monarch competition failed to produce a clear and convincing champion – one who truly embodies the spirit and mastery of this illustrious art form.

While I respect the judges’ decision, I cannot help but question the appropriateness of the judging criteria and how it was applied.

A major flaw in the current format is the reduction from two songs to one – a tragedy in itself. The previous system allowed for a deeper evaluation of an artiste’s versatility, lyrical prowess, and stagecraft. Now, with only one performance, the competition offers a limited glimpse into a calypsonian’s true ability.

Moreover, many of today’s contenders lack the essential elements that define the calypso tradition: craft, wit, humour, and the art of masking. These qualities, once the hallmark of the genre, seem to be fading, yet they should remain central to the judging process if we truly want to preserve the kaiso tradition.

Ironically, many current artistes use the word kaiso without fully grasping its significance.

While there are many pleasant “songs,” few possess the lyrical ingenuity, storytelling depth, and infectious spirit that capture the imagination and linger in the national consciousness. In years past, a great calypso would resonate long after the season had ended. Today, I fear I won’t even remember the monarch’s chorus by next week.

Simply put, “the maths not mathsing” when it comes to calypso judging. It’s time to rethink and revamp the competition – or perhaps, discard the title altogether.

NIGEL CLARKE

Tacarigua