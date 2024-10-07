$116m less for police in budget

Police on patrol in San Fernando. - File photo

THE police have received an approximate $116 million decrease in their allocation from fiscal 2024 to 2025.

This information is contained in the Draft Estimates for Recurrent Expenditure for Financial Year 2025.

In fiscal 2024, the police’s budgetary allocation was $2,624, 933,900. The allocation for fiscal 2025 is $2,508,277,000.

Within this figure, the police’s expenditure for vehicle maintenance increased from $21,500,000 to $22,000,000.

Expenditure for the payment of salaries decreased from $1.3 to $1.21 million.

Expenditure for uniforms increased from $6 to $7 million.

The expenditure for minor equipment purchases increased from $2.1 to $.5 million.

Expenditure for maintenance and repairs of equipment increased from $1.4 to $1.5 million.