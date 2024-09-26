Let's unite to save Trinidad and Tobago

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: For the past nine years the people of TT have been forced to endure poverty, rampant crime, injustice, inequality and financial scandals.

Even Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh fell victim to robbery under the leadership of Keith Rowley and the PNM. This is not isolated incidents but part of a growing pattern of chaos and mismanagement.

But there is hope. That hope lies in Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC, who can lead us away from the dark shadow that Rowley and the PNM have cast over the nation for nearly a decade. We deserve better. Enough is enough.

Let us come together to save TT. It's time to rid ourselves of Rowley and the PNM once and for all.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima