OK to use the shoulder now?

DAILY COMMUTE: Backed-up traffic on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: Could somebody in authority please clarify if drivers can use the shoulder of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway heading into Port of Spain?

I see police officers in their brand new Toyota vehicles, without siren, on the shoulder in the Barataria area flying up the road. I also see taxis flying past highway patrol officers and not being chased.

Sometimes people do take the shoulder and the police stop them and give them a buff, a ticket and a couple demerit points.

So, can the folks on Beyond the Tape clarify if certain sections of the shoulder is open for use during certain hours?

Also, can SWMCOL or those in authority please use some water daily to settle the dust by the landfill? It is a hazard for drivers. Thanks eh.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas