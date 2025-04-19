Aviation union suspends member after UNC political pledge

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is greeted by UNC Tunapuna candidate Roger Alexander at a UNC town hall meeting. - File photo by Grevic Alvarado

AVIATION Communication and Allied Workers' Union (ACAWU) secretary general Rudi Atwell has been suspended pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing.

The decision was taken after Atwell attended a UNC town hall meeting in Tunapuna on April 17 and pledged his support for UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her decision to select former police officer Roger Alexander as the constituency's candidate.

He said, “We (the ACAWU executive) look forward to meeting and treating with you when you take office. And as the secretary general of ACAWU, I fully endorse you in the coalition of interests.”

A release from the ACAWU executive on April 19 said Atwell purported his personal political views as those of the union. He did so unconstitutionally and using the brand of the ACAWU.

An emergency meeting was held on April 18 and members unanimously voted for Atwell’s immediate suspension of duties until a final decision was made by its disciplinary committee. Until that time, Atwell will no longer be authorised to represent, communicate or attend any union-related meetings.

“While the ACAWU supports and encourages all of our members to exercise their right as a citizen to align with any political entity, we remain steadfast in our position of independence and sovereignty so as to freely and unbiasedly, hold any executive board or government accountable for its actions in dealing with our membership.

“At this time, we would like to wish all parties good luck in this upcoming election, and we look forward to meeting and treating, in good faith with whomever forms the new government of Trinidad and Tobago.”

The union represents flight attendants, mechanics and ground staff at Caribbean Airlines.