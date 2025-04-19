Suspect in teen's murder dies by suicide at Barrackpore Police Station

Murder victim Malini Persad. -

A suspect detained in connection with an investigation linked to the murder of 15-year-old Malini Persad was found dead at the Barrackpore Police Station on April 19.

He was identified as 52-year-old Vinod Kotai, of Mussarap Trace, Barrackpore.

Kotai died by suicide at the Barrackpore Police Station.

It was reported that his death came hours after he admitted to being one of the last people seen with Persad.

Persad was found dead on April 17 after being missing for four days.

Her remains were found in a forested area in Barrackpore.

Southern Division police and members of the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) led by Vallence Rambharat found the body at the back of Renaissance Energy Ltd at KPA Trace off GP Road.

Persad was believed to be raped. She was identified by her clothes.

Persad, from Rochard Douglas Road, Barrackpore, was a form two student at ASJA Girls’ College.

She was autistic and suffered from “drop attack” seizure, also known as an atonic seizure, for which she used medication.

Police sources, as well as residents, said Kotai was the suspect in the sexual assault of another female teenager in south Trinidad.

Anyone who needs help or thinks about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866-5433 or 220-3636.