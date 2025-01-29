Daughter of slain Siparia woman wants closure

Angela McKenzie, killed in Siparia in 2019. - -

AS the sixth anniversary of her mother's death draws near, the daughter of a 64-year-old woman from Siparia, who was chopped to death at home, is appealing for investigators to dig deeper to find the killer or killers.

Carolyn McKenzie feels the only way for relatives to get closure for the horrific death of her mother, Angela Elizabeth McKenzie, is to arrest those responsible.

On January 30, 2019, McKenzie was fatally chopped at her home in a forested area off Quinam Road.

The mother of five lived alone. She was an active farmer and devoted member of the La Divina Pastora RC Church in Siparia.

Carolyn believes the killer is someone her mother knew.

>

"She had a tendency to leave the gate unlocked if someone was just passing through. She would lock the gates if people came to spend some time, like two or three hours," Carolyn told Newsday. "The gates were locked when they found the body.

"Either the killer jumped over the gate and got into the compound, or the killer was with her, spending time. My gut is telling me she knew the person and it was no stranger. I want investigators to dig in."

McKenzie's body was found in the front yard with multiple chop wounds that had almost severed her neck.

There was a trail of blood inside the house, leading investigators and relatives to believe the attack started there.

"Nothing was taken from the house.

"Last Saturday, I offered her name in prayers at the church. I want to know who did this so badly. I always think about my mother," Carolyn said.

McKenzie would have turned 70 on July 6 this year.

She had been the victim of praedial larceny for years. A few weeks before she died, she had caught a man stealing her yams and confronted him.

Initially, it was believed a psychiatric outpatient in the community might have been the killer. However, the police did not find evidence to support the claim.

>

Former parish priests Frs Alan Hall and Martin Sirju of the La Divina Pastora church officiated at the funeral. Both spoke highly of her kindness, strong faith and compassion for others.

Hall urged mourners not to seek revenge, saying McKenzie would not have wanted people to express feelings such as anger, hatred, and revenge.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, confirmed the matter was ongoing and no one has been charged.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), the nearest police station or the police at 999 or 555.