Trinidad and Tobago, St Benedict's football legend Leroy De Leon dies

Trinidad and Tobago football legends Leroy De Leon, left, and Steve David. De Leon died on January 28, 2025. He was 76. - File photo

LEGENDARY Trinidad and Tobago footballer Leroy De Leon died on January 28 after ailing. He was 76.

De Leon, who made his national team debut at16, is reported to have worn 17 official caps for TT at the senior level.

A media release from the TT Football Association said, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Leroy De Leon, a legendary figure in TT football whose legacy will forever be etched in the annals of our nation’s sporting history.

"De Leon was not only a footballer of extraordinary skill and vision but also an ambassador for the sport, inspiring generations of players with his talent, determination, and love for the game. As one of the most gifted players of his era, he brought pride to our nation, representing TT with grace and excellence on the international stage."

De Leon graduated from St Benedict's College. He was part of one the greatest teams that ever played in the Colleges League, now called the Secondary Schools Football League. The St Benedict's College outfit included national teammates Warren Archibald, Steve David, Wilfred Cave and Jan Steadman. Their trophies included the National CFL Championship/National Intercol double of 1967, along with five consecutive South Zone Intercol titles from 1964-1968.

He was named the greatest SSFL player after the first 50 years of the league in 2016.

De Leon was inducted into the TT's Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

In 2023, the Archibald-De Leon Highway from San Fernando to Point Fortin was named after the footballers.