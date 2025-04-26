Trinidad and Tobago's Malique Lewis declares for NBA Draft

TT basketballer Malique Lewis. - Photo courtesy Malique's Instagram page -

Trinidad and Tobago basketballer Malique Lewis, 22, has reportedly declared for the 2025 NBA Draft which will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York from June 25-26. The news was first shared by ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony.

Standing at 6'8", Lewis signed with Australia's South East Melbourne Phoenix team last July as part of the National Basketball League's (NBL) Next Stars initiative. The Next Stars programme is designed to offer elite prospects the opportunity to gain professional experience and exposure before entering the NBA. In over 30 appearances for the Melbourne Phoenix team, Lewis reached double figures in scoring in 11 matches. His best performance came in November when he recorded 15 points, to go along with six boards and three assists in a matchup with Perth Wildcats.

Lewis averaged 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, with a shooting percentage of 42.6 per cent. Lewis earned Defensive Player of the Year consideration for his play during the second part of the NBL season.

Lewis, who hails from San Fernando, ventured to Spain as a teenager where he had two seasons Fuenlabrada. He then played for Mexico City Capitanes in the NBA G League in the 2023/24 season.

Lewis is reportedly considered a strong second-round draft prospect due to his ability to offer rim protection and space the floor with his shooting. The NBA Draft combine is scheduled for May 11-18 in Chicago.

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball and Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey are among the players who have been drafted directly from the NBL to the NBA.