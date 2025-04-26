Rio Claro West reclaim SSCL Girls T20 crown

Rio Claro West celebrate their 2025 SSCL Girls Open T20 victory after defeating Barrackpore East in the final at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on April 25. - Photo by Jonathan Ramnanansingh

Rio Claro West captured their second Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Girls Open T20 title since joining the league three years ago, after they dethroned defending champions Barrackpore East by 47 runs in the final on April 25.

At the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, the "Western Wolves" (Rio Claro West) were dismissed for 94 in 18.5 overs, batting first. However, they emphatically defended their score, as they had Barrackpore East all out for 47, from 11.2 overs.

Sent in to bat, Rio Claro had a rough start, losing three wickets for just 11 runs. Number-three batter Chelsea Ramlakhan (16) brought temporary stability to the innings, but found it hard to form lasting partnerships.

At 51/5 from the first ten overs, Barrackpore seemed to have the upper hand as their left-arm fast bowler Jillian Sadaphal (4/17) wrecked Rio West’s top order.

Only Siara Mohammed (12) joined Ramlakhan in scoring double-figures, but the small contributions of Chelsey Sookhram (nine), Corrine Perez (eight) and Nirmal Latchmansingh (eight) did go a long way in the end.

Sadaphal and Sookhram (2/15) topped the bowling for the 2024 winners.

In their turn at the crease, Barrackpore East, who were missing their captain Amrtia Ramtahal owing to national duty, sorely struggled.

They lost opener Hope Rostant (one) in the first over, Sadaphal (duck) in the second, and then Sookhram (duck) and Denique Hercules (duck) in the third over, to plummet to 8/4.

Rio West skipper Keira Superville was responsible for three of the four dismissals. And when Barrackpore’s Adiel Rostant (17) tried to stage a comeback, Superville struck again, disturbing the stumps.

The very next ball saw Superville return new batter K Gilbert to the stands without scoring, as she completed her four overs with figures of 5/12.

At that stage, Barrackpore were 31/6 after seven overs.

The remaining batters could do little to get the chase on track. Barrackpore benefited from several extras in the final stages of their innings, but still fell well short of Rio Claro West's total.

Rio Claro West joined the girls’ league in 2023 and began their campaign with a maiden victory over Barrackpore East in the T20 final. Both schools clashed in the trophy match once more in 2024, but Barrackpore reclaimed the crown.

Victorious captain Superville described the feeling of reclaiming the crown as “unreal.”

She said, “This is my last year in the school and I’ve been playing with this team since (I was) in form one. To end my campaign on a high is an immaculate feeling. There are five of us leaving this year, but over the years, this team has formed an amazing bond and I think that’s what brought us over the line.”

Superville was also the title-winning captain in 2023, but was not named skipper in 2024. This year, she returned to the helm and led her troops home.

“Everyone chipped in to help with the score. It was a team effort that we put in the hard work over the past year. (After) losing the last one, we put our heads down and were not complacent. We had that fighting spirit, the spirit of the wolf.”

Superville was also adjudged Player of the Match and copped the Best Bowler award.

Cody Rama, head coach of Rio Claro West for the past three years, said his student-athletes put in the work.

“The feeling is deserving. We worked very hard for this, especially with the loss last year. We were determined to show what Rio West is about. It’s not just cricket, we’re a family,” Rama said.

Despite some slip-ups during their batting, Rama was pleased the girls could have readjusted their strategy and get themselves back in the game.

“We focused a lot on the fielding, and we’re a very strong bowling team. We also focused on redirecting ourselves back into the game even though we made mistakes. It’s an emotional one (for me) but most of all, I’m proud of the students and very happy for them.”

At press time, the boys T20 Intercol final was under way between league winners Presentation College Chaguanas and Naparima College.

Summarised Scores: RIO CLARO WEST 94 (18.5) — Chelsey Ramlakhan 16, Siara Mohammed 12; Jillian Sadaphal 4/17, Chelsey Sookhram 2/15 vs BARRACKPORE EAST 47 (11.2) — Adiel Rostant 17; Keira Superville 5/12. Rio West won by 47 runs.