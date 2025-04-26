Trinidad and Tobago Legions seal 64-run win over Barbados Pelicans

TT Legions' Joshua James plays a shot during the West Indies Breakout T20 League match against Barbados Pelicans at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium on April 25, in Tarouba. - Daniel Prentice

A late burst with the bat from Joshua James (39) partnered with targeted spells from the Trinidad and Tobago Legions’ bowling attack affirmed the hosts a comfortable 64-run victory over Barbados Pelicans in match two of the inaugural West Indies Breakout T20 League at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on April 25.

Number eight batsman James provided TT with a last-minute push, batting first, and led all scorers, guiding Legions to a competitive 165/8 from 20 overs. In reply, the Pelicans had their wings clipped by the TT’s bowlers as they crashed to 101 all out, in 19.3 overs.

Put in to take first strike, TT lost opener Cephas Cooper cheaply in the first over after left-arm orthodox spinner Joshua Bishop had him bowled for a golden duck.

Fellow opener Amir Jangoo (32) showed good fight with the bat and he and Navin Bidaisee (24) partnered for a 34-run stance.

Skipper Joshua Da Silva (one) did not show up with the bat in their opening contest. But when Jangoo perished, bowled by Zishan Motara, Jyd Goolie joined Bidaisee and slammed an unbeaten 38 from 27 balls. He smashed two sixes and three fours.

However, when James came to the middle, he ignited fireworks with his bat by racing to 39 from 20 deliveries, comprising four sixes and one four.

James and Goolie helped TT to 165/8 from 20 overs.

Topping the bowling for Barbados were Junior Sinclair (2/17), Motara (2/22) and Ramon Simmonds (2/46).

In their turn at the crease, Barbados never looked the role as they struggled to get going. At 20/3 in under four overs, Nyeem Young (33) partnered with opener Leniko Boucher (23) to construct a 23-run stance.

When Boucher was dismissed, bowled by Bidaisee, only Motara (11) could get within double figures for the Pelicans, as TT’s bowlers kept on the attack.

In the end, TT had the visitors dismissed for 101 from 19.3 overs to seal a winning start to their maiden Breakout League T20 campaign.

For the hosts, Johann Layne (2/7), Bidaisee (2/11), Mikel Govia (2/14) and James (2/21) were the standout bowlers.

On his all-round performance, James said consistent training proved key. He entered the middle when TT were on 89/6.

“I take one or two balls to get going. And I know once I got myself set up, I can always launch, and so it came off and it put us in a good spot. I do a lot of gym work, plenty iron, plenty reps and running in the sun,” he said.

Additionally, captain Da Silva praised his teammates for their never-say-die attitude which restored TT control of the match.

“The way we fought back. We started a little poorly but we came back really well, two power-hitters, and they came and did their thing.”

On their shaky start to the innings, he added, “It could be down to taking our time, allowing a little more balls to get in, but we want to maximise the power play, so some days it might happen, some days it might not.”

Da Silva also hailed James, Goolie and Jangoo’s efforts with the bat, which helped push TT out of Barbados’ reach. He admitted his T20 experience is not as vast as other members of the team, and drew strength from the veterans Rayad Emrit, Lendl Simmons and Gibran Mohammed, all among the team support staff.

“Loads of experience, Rayad has been all around the circuit, Lendl as well, we have Gibran who has played for TT, and an exceptional mind of the game, still a learning format for me, but still new to the game.”

In the earlier, opening match, Alick Athanaze slammed a stellar 91 not out from 57 balls to lead Windward Islands Infernos to a 25-run victory over Guyana Rainforest Rangers.

Batting first, Windwards scored 166/6, with assistance from Dillon Douglas (26), and Guyana’s Nial Smith (3/28) and Jediah Blades (2/34) topping the bowling.

In reply, Guyana had strong performances from top-order batsmen Kevlon Anderson (58) and Adrian Sukhwa (57), but still fell short of the target by closing on 141/9.

After press time on April 26, TT Legions were hunting their second win against the Rainforest Rangers.

TT LEGIONS 165/8 (20) — Joshua James 39, Jyd Goolie 38 not out, Amir Jangoo 32; Junior Sinclair 2/17, Zishan Motara 2/22, Ramon Simmonds 2/46 vs BARBADOS PELICANS 101 (19.3) — Nyeem Young 33, Leniko Boucher 23; Johann Layne 2/7, Navin Bidaisee 2/11, Mikel Govia 2/14, Joshua James 2/21 — TT Legions won by 64 runs.