Athanaze, Cyrus star for Windwards in Breakout T20 opener

Windward Islands Infernos celebrate a win against the Guyana Rainforest Rangers in the West Indies T20 Breakout League at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, April 25. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

Captain Alick Athanaze and leg-spinner Darel Cyrus starred for the Windward Islands Infernos as they got a 25-run win against Guyana Rainforest Rangers in the opening match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on April 25.

Batting at number three, the left-handed Athanaze blazed an unbeaten 91 not out off 57 balls to help Windwards to 166 for nine, before Cyrus' spell of four for 37 ushered in a massive collapse for the Guyanese who were limited to 141 for nine.

After being sent in, Windwards found themselves in a spot of bother when they slipped to 38 for four inside seven overs. Athanaze put up his hand to be counted and shared in an 83-run stand for the fifth wicket with Dillon Douglas (26) as Windwards got to a respectable total. Seamer Nial Smith led the Guyanese attack with figures of three for 28.

After losing Rivaldo Clarke for just four in the third over, Guyana seemed to be cruising to a comfortable victory as opening batsman Adrian Sukhwa (57 off 43) and Kevlon Anderson (58 off 43) shared in a 107-run stand for the second wicket.

At the end of the 15th over, Guyana were placed on 120 for two after Sukhwa's dismissal. The Rainforest Rangers team lost the plot thereafter, though, as Cyrus claimed four wickets in two overs as Anderson, Kevin Sinclair (duck), Quentin Sampson (two) and skipper Kemol Savory (two) were all sent back to the pavilion.

From being in a position of strength, Guyana lost eight wickets for just 19 runs to hand Windwards a comfortable victory in the end. Anderson and Sukhwa were the only players to hit double figures.

Summairsed Scores:

WINDWARD ISLANDS INFERNOS: 166/6 from 20 overs (Alick Athanaze 91 not out, Dillon Douglas 26, Johann Jeremiah 14; Nial Smith 3/28, Jediah Blades 2/34) vs GUYANA RAINFOREST RANGERS: 141/9 from 20 overs (Kevlon Anderson 58, Adrian Sukhwa 57; Darel Cyrus 4/37, Ryan John 2/16). Windwards won by 25 runs.