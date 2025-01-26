Windies women steamrolled by Aussies, exit ICC U-19 World Cup

West Indies under-19 women's team crashed to a heavy seven-wicket loss against Australia at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia on January 25 in their first Super Six game at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Under-19 Twenty/20 World Cup.

The Windies sit at the bottom of group one in the Super Six phase with no points, with both India and Australia already booking their spots in the semifinals with six points, after carrying forward points from the previous group stage.

West Indies have one more game to play but have no chance of progressing.

Batting first, West Indies were bowled out for a paltry score of 53 in 16.3 overs – their third score below three figures in the tournament. Skipper Samara Ramnath (14 off 19 balls) and Brianna Harricharan (17 off 29) were the only Windies players to score in double digits, as the Aussie bowlers put on a dominant display.

Left-arm seamer Eleanor Larosa grabbed figures of two for six from three overs, with Caoimhe Bray (two for nine) and Tegan Williamson (two for ten) also among the wickets.

Australia needed all of 65 balls to chase down the modest target, with captain Lucy Hamilton hitting 28 off 29 to steer her team to the comprehensive win. Both Bray and opener Kate Pelle made 11 apiece. Three Windies bowlers took a wicket each.

The Windies will play their last Super Six match against Bangladesh (two points) from 10.30 pm on January 27 at the Bayueamas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Summarised Scores: WEST INDIES U-19s – 53 from 16.3 overs (Brianna Harricharan 17, Samara Ramnath 14; Eleanor Larosa 2/6, Caoimhe Bray 2/9) vs AUSTRALIA U-19s – 57/3 from 10.5 overs (Lucy Hamilton 28, C Bray 11 not out; Erin Deane 1/5). Australia won by seven wickets.