Teniel Campbell pedals to double-bronze at Pan Am Road Continental Champs

Trinidad and Tobago professional cclist Teniel Campbell. -

Pro road cyclist Teniel Campbell concluded her 2025 COPACI Road Continental Pan American Championships campaign with two bronze medals in Punta Del Este, Uruguay, on April 26.

In the road race, Campbell pedalled to third place in the women’s elite division, with under-23 Colombian roadster Juliana Londono riding to gold in two hours, 42 minutes and 37 seconds.

Coming into the silver medal position was American elite cyclist Skylar Schneider. Chileans Catalina Soto and Paola Grandon round off the top five finishers respectively.

And on April 24, Campbell also rode to bronze in the women’s elite individual time trial. The lanky speedster clocked 35 minutes and 28.18 seconds (35:28.18) to finish third, behind the American duo of Ruth Edwards 34:44.59 and Emily Ehrlich (34:54.93), who took first and second respectively.

Before the Pan Am competition, Campbell won points race gold and elimination race bronze at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Paraguay, in early April.