Akil Campbell joins US road, criterium team

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Akil Campbell. FILE Photo -

Trinidad and Tobago endurance cyclist Akil Campbell has joined Stradalli Pro Cycling on the US circuit for the rest of 2025.

Campbell left for Tampa, Florida, on April 19 to join his new road and criterium team, and will use the coming months to amplify his craft, competing in a team-based format, against international opposition.

Campbell, who recently participated in the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships and Easter International Grand Prix, is this year’s national men’s 4k individual pursuit, elimination and points race champion.

He earned Pan Am scratch race bronze in 2024 and omnium bronze at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games, and is a four-time national time trial champion.

On his return to the US circuit, having competed for a short time in 2015, Campbell is pleased to be back. “It’s a good feeling,” he said. “(Road cycling) has been something I’ve been neglecting since fully focusing on the track so I’m excited to get back in it this season with this team.”

Campbell confirmed every athlete on the team has a personal coach. The team is comprised of six male riders and several female cyclists. When asked how this experience could possibly help further develop his racing, Campbell replied, “Racing on this type of stage always helps. The level of racing has definitely increased in the past couple years as a lot of South Americans have started racing in the US.”

Most of his teammates are younger than him and Campbell will also be expected to take a leading role.

“I really want to help share my knowledge as well, but, in the ned, I just want to get back in the flow of racing my road bike again. I really want to see how I can fit in and best help the team,” he added.