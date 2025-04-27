Presentation Chaguanas cruise to Intercol T20 crown

Presentation College Chaguanas batsman Fareez Ali made an unbeatean 19 runs against Naparaima College, during the Secondary Schools Cricket League Intercol T20 final, on April 25, at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva. -

PRESENTATION College Chaguanas capped off a fruitful 2025 Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership season when they steamrolled Naparima College by eight wickets en route to the boys Intercol T20 title on April 25.

A match-winning knock of 39 not out from “Pres” skipper Luke Ali made light work of Naparima’s total of 100/6, as the league champions cruised to a victorious 103/2 inside 14 overs, and their second SSCL title of the season.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, “Naps” were put under pressure from the Pres bowling attack and lost opener Amit Chan (seven) and number three batsman Aadi Ramsaran (eight) early on as they stumbled to 39/2 after eight overs.

Opener Roberto Badree (33) showed some resilience with the bat for Naparima while Aidan Bisoondath’s unbeaten knock of 21 runs provided some stability in the lower order, later on.

Skipper Mathew Cooper (13) was the only other “Naps” player to get within double figures as Pres executed some tight bowling. Naps closed on 100/6, with Aneal Rooplal (2/17) the pick of Pres bowlers.

Set an achievable 101 for Intercol T20 glory, Pres showed intent from the start as Jaden Joseph (24) and Darrius Batoosingh (nine) put on 27 for the first wicket.

When the latter departed, run out by Amrit Pittiman off Ramsaran’s bowling, Ali and Joseph combined for a solid partnership of 42 runs. Joseph hit one six and three fours before he was trapped in front of the stumps by Jonathan Ramnarace.

At 69/2, needing 32 runs for victory from 59 balls, Pres upped the ante. Luke and Fareez Ali were ruthless with the bat as they guided the Central team over the line.

Luke smacked an unbeaten 39 from 34 balls, hitting six fours, while Fareez (19 not out) showed equal intent, with two sixes coming from his ten balls faced.

The pair achieved their target by getting to 103/2 from 13.4 overs, to keep Pres Chaguanas unbeaten in the Intercol this year.

This was also their second Intercol title since 2009, after they beat Princes Town Secondary in the final. They were also in the 2019 final but went down to Hillview College.

For his heroics with the bat, Luke was adjudged man of the match and also took home the best batsman award for his 39 not out. Rooplal was the best bowler in the final.

Pres head coach Kelman Kowlessar was elated to capture the double-crown this year, and described it as a “tremendous feat.”

“We haven’t won the Intercol for 15 years so it’s very special for the school and players. Their hard work and preparation paid off. The guys really set their minds out since October last year, knowing they wanted to win both the league and Intercol. They never took any game for granted. We played each game on its merit and achieved success,” said Kowlessar.

At the end of the league earlier this season, Pres Chaguanas extended their unbeaten streak to 23 in a row, a record spanning back to 2022, Kowlessar said.

Likewise in the T20 Intercol, the central-based team played 13 matches unbeaten.

The coach credited senior players Luke and Fareez for embracing their leadership roles this year, which helped the guide them over the line.

“One of our main goals in October, knowing we would have lost about five or six players last season, was to get the guys to gel. Fareez and Luke went about the task exceptionally well.

“Luke would have played that role throughout the season where he stabilised the innings throughout, and his scores would have reflected that. Whereas Fareez was a more destructive force coming in at number four-five,and really getting us over the board on several occasions. Team gelling and leadership were two main things we worked on,” he added.

Kowlessar also praised the school’s fan-base for coming out in their numbers at the National Cricket Centre, to support the squad. He confirmed that old-boys from as far back as the 70s come up, attended the trophy match, and were elated to see their alma mater lift the crown.

In the earlier girls open T20 final, Rio Claro West dethroned defending champions Barrackpore East by 47 runs to lift the 2025 trophy.

Summarised Scores

NAPARIMA COLLEGE 100/6 (20) — Roberto Badree 33, Aidan Bisoondath 21, Mathew Cooper 13; Aneal Rooplal 2/17, Fareez Ali 1/11 vs PRESENTATION CHAGUANAS 103/2 (13.4) — Luke Ali 34 not out, Jaden Joseph 24, Fareez Ali 19 not out; Jonathan Ramnarace 1/14 — Presentation Chaguanas won by eight wickets