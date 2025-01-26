Donnell Phillip unbeaten at National Boxing Champs

Boxing gloves - File photo

DONNEL Phillip has fought and won every 67kg elite bout contested across the three nights of this year’s National Boxing Championships which punched off at the Southern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Pleasantville.

Phillip remains unbeaten after three fights at the meet and is in pole position to reach the men’s final.

On January 24, the Hitt Fitt boxer defeated Kevin Byer (IC) in a three-round contest. The two previous nights saw him out-punch Siparia’s Jemel Joseph and Golden Fists’ Shalome Phillip on the second night. Notching two wins so far were Cosmic Boxing Gym’s Luke Teasdale, who defeated Fine Line Fight Factory’s Nirav Babooram, and Edson Breedy’s Kestell Ramdass, who bettered HBG’s Aaron Gittens.

Other winners on night three were Aided Rampaul (SBGT), unattached Askia Jr Herbert, Edson Breedy’s Jeremy Mohamed, Hitt Fitt’s Nicholas Elliott, EBB’s Alexi Mendoza and Fine Line’s Simeon Williams.

Hitt Fitt and Cosmic Boxing clubs earned two wins each on night one of the championships.

Joshua James won his 80kg novice fight convincingly after the referee stopped the contest in round two of three, against Mitch Athletics’ Kel Sobers in the opening bout. James’ club-mate Phillips also produced a winning start, on points, against Joseph after the judges ruled in his favour by unanimous decision. Action was in the 67kg elite division.

In the 75kg youth category, Cosmic’s Zade Williams was in winner’s row for the Marabella team defeating club-mate Glendrown Alexander on points by unanimous decision.

Also in this division, Cosmic’s Teesdale emerged victorious via split decision over Edson Breedy’s Antonio Jagna.

Additionally, Biomel’s Jabari Hall defeated Edson Breedy’s Jonathan Trim by split decision in the 80kg novice while Kestell Ramdass (Edson Breedy) notched one win for his club on the night, with a split decision result over Joshua Harripersad (Mitch Athletics).

The title fights punch off on January 26 from 5 pm.