CoP tours Carenage, West End stations to boost morale

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher and Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland, walk about in Carenage as they greet residents on January 24. - Photo courtesy TTPS Facebook

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher and Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland, along with senior officers from the police service, visited the Carenage Police Station and spoke with officers to help boost their morale.

According to a statement posted on the police's Facebook page on January 24, the visit also aimed to reinforce the executive's commitment to supporting officers.

The delegation also visited the Carenage Police Youth Club, where the club’s assistant leader, WPC Crystal Dailey, gave an overview of its initiatives, which aim to empower young people and the community at large.

The club offers a range of programmes, including sailing, garment construction, barbering, gymnastics, music (specifically pan), a homework centre, and a tutorial programme. It also has a Sustenance Support and Empowerment Programme that provides assistance to families.

The team also walked through the communities of Scorpion Alley, La Horquette Road, Covigne Road, and Richplain Road in the Diego Martin area, speaking with residents and business owners.

At the West End Police Station, they spoke with officers, who, according to the release, shared their perspectives and operational concerns during the state of emergency which was declared on December 30, last year.

“The Commissioner’s walkthrough at the station underscored her focus on maintaining an open and supportive relationship with frontline personnel,” the statement said.

It said residents expressed "commendation" to the CoP and officers, acknowledging their efforts and dedication. During the visit, the commissioner also engaged in discussions with the officers during the walkabouts, which were met with "widespread appreciation and a positive reception."

Additionally, between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm on the same day, officers of the Port of Spain division walked through the capital, primarily focusing on East Port of Spain, from Piccadilly Street to Charlotte Street, and continued along Richmond Street.

A Facebook post from the police said the operation was well executed, with a strong presence throughout the targeted areas. Officers spoke with the public to enhance public safety and deter criminal activity, which it says was positively received.

It added the public expressed appreciation for the visible police presence and called for more walkabouts regularly.