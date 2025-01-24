Who benefits from an uneducated Trinidad and Tobago?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Every January 24 the world marks International Day of Education. It celebrates the role of education in peace and development.

Without inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong opportunities for all, TT will not succeed in achieving gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving our children, youths, adults behind.

Education is a human right, a public good and a public responsibility.

Who benefits from an uneducated TT? Do not lie to yourself. You know the answer.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town