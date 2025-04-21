Easter must be turning point for Trinidad and Tobago

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: As we celebrate Easter – a season rooted in the promise of resurrection and renewal – TT finds itself in desperate need of both. The country is bleeding, not just from the violence on our streets, but from a deep moral decay that has allowed lawlessness to flourish.

When murderers feel comfortable operating in broad daylight – even at Piarco International Airport – it’s clear that fear of consequence no longer exists. The airport, a gateway to our country, has become a symbol of our national crisis: bold crime, public silence, and government paralysis.

But Easter reminds us that light follows darkness. That even after betrayal and death, resurrection is possible.

This isn’t just a spiritual metaphor – it’s a national call to action. We must reflect, repent, and demand more. Demand better governance. Demand safety. And if those in power fail to act, we must use the power of our vote to bring in leaders who will.

Easter teaches us that no situation is beyond redemption. But resurrection doesn’t happen by chance. It requires courage, sacrifice, and a people willing to rise. Let this be the season we roll the stone away.

He is risen. So must TT.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas