Why 'pick-upsides' end in disarray

THE EDITOR: The political landscape in TT has often been characterised by the hurried formation of various political groups and alliances, particularly during election times.

History shows that many of these factions, such as the union of the United Labour Front (ULF) and the Organization for National Reconstruction (ONR) into the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR), often emerge out of convenience rather than a shared vision or cohesive strategy.

While these coalitions may initially generate enthusiasm, they frequently lack the foundational unity necessary for sustained success.

The NAR, while once a singular exception due to its significant size and diverse voter base, ultimately faltered because its major components could not align on common goals and objectives.

This fragmentation is a common theme in Trinidadian politics, where alliances are formed primarily to achieve electoral success rather than with a commitment to governance.

The ULF consistently secured 11 to 12 seats, largely rooted in its strong base within the "sugar belt," showcasing its ability to galvanise local support. Meanwhile, the ONR's impressive voter turnout of over 100,000 in an election resulted in no seats, highlighting the disconnect between popular support and electoral success.

These historical patterns reveal that sheer numbers alone do not guarantee effective governance. Successful political movements require unity of purpose, effective leadership, and genuine commitment to addressing the needs of the populace. Without these elements, coalition governments, regardless of their size or initial appeal, risk falling into disarray.

As we reflect on TT's political history, it becomes evident that genuine collaboration and shared objectives among political initiatives are crucial for creating a government that effectively serves its citizens and withstands the test of time.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail