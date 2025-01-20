More water for Valsayn residents

WASA's Caroni water treatment plant. - File photo

A release on January 20 said the upgrade at Valsayn Water Works would replace the ageing 500,000-gallon concrete clearwell with a state-of-the-art 750,000 factory-coated bolted-steel clearwell.

It said the upgrade marked a pivotal step towards enhancing water security, reliability and quality for approximately 40,000 residents in multiple communities, including Wharf Trace, Lower St Joseph and Tunapuna.

Explaining the need for the new clearwell, WASA said the Valsayn Water Works is crucial to the supply chain, as it receives water from 11 wells and the Caroni Water Treatment Plant.

It said the existing structure had reached the end of its service life, exhibiting severe internal degradation and a significant leak which posed health and safety risks.

"Recognising the urgency of this situation, WASA has opted for a complete replacement rather than repairs, ensuring a long-term solution that prioritises community health and safety."

WASA said the new clearwell not only increases storage capacity but will increase efficiency and safety at the plant.

It said this would also translate to increased supply reliability, enhanced water quality and safety, less water loss, climate resilience and emergency preparedness, and environmental and economic sustainability.

"The Valsayn Water Works upgrade is a testament to WASA’s strategic transformation goals, ensuring long-term sustainability and improved service delivery. With the new clearwell, we are committed to providing greater resilience in water storage and distribution, significantly reducing the risk of service disruptions and ensuring a consistent, high-quality water supply."

On January 17, the authority announced it was starting a two-phase major project in south Trinidad that would benefit residents of San Francique, Woodland, and the surrounding area.

The first phase involves installing 4.5 km of 400-mm transmission pipeline from the corner of M2 Ring Road and Woodland, along Woodland to the corner of Tennant Trace and Woodland Road. The second phase will involve installing1.9 km of 300-mm transmission pipeline from the end of phase one along Antilles Trace to the corner of San Francique and Antilles Trace.

It said the project will begin in January and is expected to be completed by April. Once completed, WASA anticipates residents will receive a more frequent water supply.

It said in the first instance, residents would go from receiving water once every nine days to once a week, and as further work is done it could go up to three days a week.