Mary Could Dance celebrates 25 years

A scene from the play Mary Could Dance. -

Mary Could Dance celebrates 25 years with two special performances at Queen’s Hall on January 25 and 26.

A media release said, the play has been seen by thousands of patrons over its history not only in Trinidad and Tobago but across the Caribbean and internationally.

If you have never seen it then this is the opportunity to be part of the magic that Mary Could Dance has become and if you have seen it before it is probably one of the few remaining times to see it again, said a media release.

Mary Could Dance written by Richard Ragoobarsingh is one the most critically acclaimed play staged in TT. It holds the most Cacique Theatre Awards ever won by a single production, sweeping the awards and winning ten of the 15 awards up for grabs, said the release.

Find out in this warm and sometimes scandalous comedy what happens when three dancer/prostitutes face the return of one of their group’s first love back from living 11 years in the United States.

The play features everything from exotic dancing, to cat fights, to romance, to the antics of the scandalous pimp/bar owner Mule.

Mary Could Dance features an award-winning cast of Penelope Spencer, Cecilia Salazar, Ragoobarsingh, Dionne Mc Nicol Stephenson and Kevon Bruce & Aronld "Pinny" Goindhan.

For further info and tickets call Queen’s Hall box office 376-5699 or 481-2185 or 744-7581. Tickets are also available at advertised outlets. Tickets are available at the Queen’s Hall from 10 am-6 pm.