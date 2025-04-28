"IGT gives seedlings to NGOs"

N Touch
Cherisse Charles-Bradshaw, IGT chief accountant, plants seedlings at Amica House for Girls. -
In celebration of Earth Month in April, International Game Technology (IGT) has donated gardening supply kits with seedlings and tools to 18 NGOs serving youth in its After School Advantage (ASA) community programme.

Desmond Sydney, IGT retail manager, assists with planting seedlings at Rainbow Rescue Home for Boys. -

Over the years, IGT staff have volunteered to help its ASA partners establish kitchen gardens, including the gardens at Amica House for Girls and Rainbow Rescue Home for Boys, a media release said.

IGT staff members display kitchen garden supply kits donated to the IGT After School Advantage NGO partners for Earth Month 2025. -

One of the four pillars of IGT’s Sustainable Play programme is fostering sustainable operations, which includes caring for the environment, alongside its goal of preparing youth for future-forward careers, the release said.

Shavindra Tewarie-Singh, IGT people and transformation regional senior manager for the Caribbean, and IGT staff volunteers work to establish the kitchen garden at Rainbow Rescue Home for Boys. -

