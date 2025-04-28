IGT gives seedlings to NGOs

Cherisse Charles-Bradshaw, IGT chief accountant, plants seedlings at Amica House for Girls. -

In celebration of Earth Month in April, International Game Technology (IGT) has donated gardening supply kits with seedlings and tools to 18 NGOs serving youth in its After School Advantage (ASA) community programme.

Over the years, IGT staff have volunteered to help its ASA partners establish kitchen gardens, including the gardens at Amica House for Girls and Rainbow Rescue Home for Boys, a media release said.

One of the four pillars of IGT’s Sustainable Play programme is fostering sustainable operations, which includes caring for the environment, alongside its goal of preparing youth for future-forward careers, the release said.