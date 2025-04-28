Hidden risks of food dyes in everyday products

An assortment of Kellogg’s Froot Loops, Corn Pops, Apple Jacks, and Honey Smacks. - AP Photo

BAVINA SOOKDEO

In the rush to get through busy days, many people prioritise convenience. Clever marketing and vibrant, eye-catching foods make it easy to grab products without considering how they’re made. But those quick decisions can come at a cost to your health.

Food product developer and nutritionist Shendell Paltoo, 31, shared his experience with synthetic colourants/dyes hidden in everyday foods – ingredients that may pose serious health risks.

Artificial food dyes are synthetic chemicals derived from petroleum and are used to enhance the colour of processed foods. Paltoo said, “The vibrant colours of synthetic food dyes found in everything, from ice cream, popsicles and soft drinks to processed meats, cereals and baked goods, mask a significant health concern.” Despite these risks, Paltoo highlights that many countries, including Trinidad and Tobago, have less stringent regulations regarding food dyes compared to regions like the European Union, Japan or Australia which have implemented restrictions or bans.

Paltoo, 31, has a BSc in family and consumer science from the University of the Southern Caribbean and is a final-year master’s student in value addition food and nutrition security at The UWI. With over seven years as a nutritionist in both public and private sectors, he has interned at CARIRI to deepen his expertise in product development. Certified in good manufacturing practices, he is currently being mentored by Dr Consuelo Castillo Kickbusch, one of America’s top 100 most influential Hispanics and a leading businesswoman. He is also the co-founder of MS Foods, a company that is geared towards providing healthy, preservative free, locally-made, sustainable products.

His interest in food dye toxicity began in 2014 with a children’s initiative focused on creating healthy, tasty meals. It deepened in 2022 when his wife faced severe health issues, including chronic hives, brittle nails, muscle weakness and heavy menstrual periods. Despite extensive medical testing, she was misdiagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer which turned out to be chronic idiopathic urticaria, a condition characterised by itchy hives that persist for six weeks or longer, with no known cause. This pushed him to research processed foods, realising how additives and dyes prioritise appearance over nutrition.

In January, the US banned the use of seven dyes and two preservatives – red dyes No 3 and No 40; yellow dyes No 5 and No 6; blue dyes No 1 and No 2; green dye No 3, butylated hydroxyanisole (a synthetic antioxidant and preservative, commonly used in food, cosmetics, and other products to prevent fats from turning rancid) and propylparaben (a preservative commonly used in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food).

“Due to harmful effects seen in animal studies or a lack of adequate testing, numerous dyes are now banned,” Paltoo said.

"TT and other Caribbean countries lack its own well-studied scientific research data on topics like these. Caribbean countries have a dependency of the practices of the Food and Drug Administration, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services; the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the US Department of Agriculture.”

Paltoo said although the FDA banned the use of red number 3 from being used in the food and drug industry, “TT still have food items on the shelves that contain the food additive.”

He said despite the FDA’s ban on FD&C Red No 3, consumers should be aware that food products will continue to contain the dye for the next two years.

"The ban is set to begin in January 2027 for foods and beverages, and January 2028 for consumable medications. The FDA's phased ban on Red Dye No 3 creates a transition period where both consumers and manufacturers play a vital role. During this time, consumers should prioritise reading labels carefully, looking for Red 3 and choosing products with natural colouring alternatives.

"They should also consult with healthcare professionals regarding medication concerns. Manufacturers must actively work to reformulate their products, ensuring they meet the FDA’s deadlines and maintaining open communication with consumers. The FDA will continue its oversight and public education efforts, facilitating a safe and gradual shift away from Red 3.”

The use of these dyes is widespread, often appearing in everyday products such as bread, pastries, juices, yogurts, ice creams, cookies, meats, dry pre-packaged mixes, coloured candies, gummies, chocolates, sodas, soaps, shampoo, cosmetics, sports drinks, cakes, breakfast cereals, chips, crackers, cheeses, sauces, prepared meals, relishes, some salad dressings, red mango, salt mango, red prunes, seasonings and certain sauces.

"Dyes are everywhere and well positioned, aimed at grabbing attention, especially that of children.”

He said by reading the ingredients on the nutrition label, consumers can make a more informed decision on what goes into their bodies.

"Some manufactures use codes for colours or other names depending on where the product was made. Countries that follow the United States regulations tend to have chemical classes of the food dyes (azo, xanthene, triphenylmethane and indigoid dyes). For the European Union they follow the ‘E’ number system (E110 for sunset yellow). HS codes are also used for international trade and can be used to identify food colours, for example, HS Code 32030020 (plant or animal source) is for food colours other than synthetic. Since 2010, the EU required food labels must carry warnings on food that contain synthetic food dyes.”

Additionally, he noted, consumers should look out for products that use ambiguous terms like “artificial colour” or “colour added,” which can indicate the presence of synthetic dyes.

Some of the most common synthetic dyes to watch out for include:

brilliant blue FCF (blue No 1 E133)

sunset yellow (yellow No 6, E110)

erythrosine (red No 3, E127)

allura red (red No 40, E129)

He advised that consumers also be cautious with processed foods, especially processed meats like bacon and hot dogs, which contain sodium, saturated fats and carcinogens linked to colorectal cancer. Sugary drinks and snacks contribute to diabetes, while fried foods and grilled red meat pose risks due to unhealthy fats and carcinogenic compounds.

“Moderation and a balanced diet are key and ample research, documentaries and data highlight these health concerns,” he said.

Research has increasingly linked artificial food dyes to various health issues, particularly in children.

“There are studies that show certain food dyes can increase the risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and interfere with the thyroid function in the body. Food dyes can also worsen symptoms related to behavioural issues, such as inattention, memory problems and hyperactivity.

“Allergic reactions to colour additives were uncommon but now it’s becoming a frequent issue especially in children.”

He noted that yellow no 5 (tartrazine) can cause hives and itching. “The FDA mandates clear labelling of all colour additives on products.”

There are many animal studies that show the effect of the use of dyes. He listed the following:

Blue dye No 1: Animal studies indicate potential links to developmental delays, behavioural issues, and nervous system development effects.

Blue dye No 2: Rat studies showed an increased tumour incidence following consumption. Limited research is available.

Green dye No 3: Animal studies revealed a significant increase in bladder tumours. This dye is the least common of the seven.

Red dye No 3: Rat studies demonstrated carcinogenic effects. The FDA has banned its use in cosmetics, food and drugs/medicine.

Red dye No 40: Poses a developmental hazard to children’s brains, particularly during critical periods.

Yellow dye No 5: Can induce behavioural changes, such as irritability, restlessness, and sleep disturbances, in sensitive children at very low doses.

Yellow dye No 6: Studies suggest possible contamination with carcinogenic substances like benzidine.

Colour additive, he said, is approved for one purpose but it doesn’t mean it’s safe for all. For example, “Tattoo parlours often misrepresent their inks as ‘FDA-approved’ when in fact no colour additives are approved for skin injection. The same is true for permanent makeup. Henna, though approved for hair, is not approved for skin use. This happens a lot in the food industry where foods can contain harmful dyes but with a limit approved by the FDA.”

So why do food manufacturers continue to use these dyes?

“Dyes significantly impact consumer perception and acceptance of food by enhancing visual appeal, ensuring colour uniformity, and simulating freshness. Artificial dyes have little to no nutritional value.”

Fortunately, several natural alternatives exist.

“There is a wide array of natural colourants which can be derived from various sources,” Paltoo said. These include:

beet juice (red)

turmeric (yellow)

spirulina (blue-green)

carotenoids from carrots and sweet potatoes (orange-yellow)

anthocyanins from berries (red, purple, blue)

These natural alternatives not only provide colour but often come with additional nutritional benefits.

“Numerous other natural colourants can be obtained from flowers, fruits, vegetables, plants and minerals.”

Paltoo, who is working on a number of healthy products for the market, insisted, “Authorities and policymakers must prioritise consumer health, particularly that of children, given the documented links between synthetic food dyes and adverse effects like hyperactivity.

"Adopting a precautionary principle is crucial, advocating for the reduction or elimination of potentially harmful dyes, especially in child-targeted products. This necessitates strengthened scientific research and monitoring through funding independent studies on long-term impacts and implementing robust tracking systems. "Enhancing transparency and labelling is vital, requiring clear identification of dyes and potential risks, potentially through colour-coded or warning labels, and providing accessible consumer information."

He believes regulatory harmonisation with strict international standards is essential, prompting reviews and updates to existing rules, and considering more restrictive approaches.

"Promoting a shift towards natural alternatives through industry incentives and research support is also key. Furthermore, age-appropriate regulations, such as strict rules for children’s products, should be considered. Finally, public health campaigns are needed to raise awareness about the risks of food dyes and promote healthier dietary choices.”

He urges consumers to be informed and mindful of food labels.

"You can reduce your exposure to harmful synthetic dyes and support a healthier lifestyle for yourself and your families.”

Paltoo provided some other common food dyes and their codes:

Green S: Also known as food green S, wool green BS, lissamine green, or acid green 50.

Red 2G: aka Red Food Red 17.

Vegetable carbon: carbon black or vegetable black, E153.

Litholrubine BK: CI pigment red 57, rubin pigment, or carmine 6B, E180.

Tartrazine: FD&C Yellow 5, E102.

Curcumin: From turmeric, E100.

Riboflavin (vitamin B2): E101.

Riboflavin-5'-Phosphate: E101a.