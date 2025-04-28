Bus route opened as motorists face gridlock leaving Port of Spain

Gridlock on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Ministry of Works and Transport has announced the opening of the Priority Bus Route (PBR) to the general public on April 28 between the hours of 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

In a statement, the ministry advised that authorisation had been granted for light motor vehicles only to utilise the PBR.

Motorists were also reminded to exercise caution and be aware of ongoing construction works in the vicinity of Railway Road, Arouca.

As people rush to cast their votes before the polls close at 6 pm, there have been reports of gridlock traffic heading to East and South Trinidad.

One motorist told Newsday, it took almost an hour and a half to get from Port of Spain to Caroni, Central Trinidad.