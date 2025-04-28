Cop fights off armed robbers to save child

- File photo

AN unarmed policeman, the victim of a robbery at gunpoint, took on two men – one armed with a knife and the other with a cutlass – to prevent them from stealing his car with a five-year-old child inside.

The victim, PC Battan of the Southern Division, was stabbed several times and was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was treated.

On April 28, the police confirmed he was discharged.

The incident has caused several officers in the Southern Division to renew calls for officers to become FUL (Firearm User’s Licence) holders, saying the approval process is making it extremely difficult for off-duty officers to defend themselves against criminals.

According to police around 11.25 pm on April 26, the victim was seated in the pavilion of Hazel Rogers Play Park at the corner of Dick Street and Hilda Lazzari Terrace, Mon Repos, when he was approached by two men.

The men appeared to be between 20 and 22 years old.

One was armed with a knife and the other with a gun. Both suspects announced a robbery and relieved the victim of his Samsung cellphone, valued at $2,500.

The child was nearby, seated inside the policeman's car.

One of the suspects, armed with the knife, attempted to start the car – possibly unaware the child was inside.

On seeing the likelihood of the child being abducted, the off-duty and unarmed policeman began struggling with the gunman, risking his life to save the child.

The gunman struck him several times with the weapon.

While the policeman managed to overpower the gunman, the accomplice got out of the car and intervened to assist his partner.

The policeman suffered several stab wounds to his arms during the struggle.

Both men then fled along Hilda Lazzari Terrace only with the cellphone.

The child was unharmed.

Police were notified, and PC Ramsaroop and other officers responded.

PC Ramsaroop is continuing investigations.