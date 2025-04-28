Kamla: Everybody won general election 2025

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Prime Minister elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she will begin making good on UNC promises in her victory speech at UNC headquarters in Chaguanas.

Using the UNC tag line: “When UNC wins, everybody wins,” Persad-Bissessar thanked voters, candidates and party staff for their contribution to the victory.

“I started off this campaign saying you will be the real heroes in this story. I end this campaign saying the same.

“Thank you for showing up. Thank you for staying the course and believing in our great party. Thank you for your support and confidence.”

She said the victory shows that the people, not wealthy financiers or elites, have the final say in the fate of the country.

“This victory is for the senior citizens to keep their pensions. This victory is for public servants to get their rightful salary increases. This victory is to re-open the children’s hospital. This victory is to re-open Petrotrin. This victory is once again to give laptops to our children and to create over 50,000 jobs.”

The PNM has conceded the election with the expectation of retaining ten-12 seats, but preliminary numbers suggest that the PNM has retained 14 seats while the UNC has 25.