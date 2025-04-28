Shell donates 65 laptops to 4 schools

Shell TT community relations advisor Gregory Sloane-Seale, right, and community liaison officer Danielle Hackshaw, centre, pose at the presentation of laptops to principal Richard Tudor and teachers of Guayaguayare Secondary School. From left, Kizza Ottley-Watts, dean; Lily William, Hackshaw, Brett Phillip, Tudor, Suzan Garcia and Poonam Singh Debideen. -

As part of its ongoing commitment to support education within its fence-line communities, Shell Trinidad and Tobago Ltd donated 65 laptops to four secondary schools in Moruga, Mayaro and Guayaguayare.

The beneficiary schools – Moruga Secondary, Cowen Hamilton Secondary, Mayaro Secondary and Guayaguayare Secondary – each received devices to improve student’s access to digital learning tools and resources.

The laptops were handed over to the schools' principals on April 9. Later in May, an additional 40 laptops will be donated to Guayaguayare Primary and St Thomas RC, a media release said.

“Being able to access laptops from Shell has really helped our education process. ICT is a necessary component in any education enterprise, but the unfortunate fact is that ICT is expensive, especially the devices,” acting principal of Mayaro Secondary School Roger Morales said in the release.

“When we have the laptops, we can create access for all of the students, we can give everybody an opportunity, we can give them a sense of hope that they are with us and that everyone is benefiting from it.”

The initiative is part of Shell’s broader strategy to promote digital inclusion and strengthen educational access in its fence-line communities, the release said.

The devices were made available through Shell’s IT Client Asset Refresh programme, which repurposes corporate laptops for high-impact social investment initiatives, the release said.

For over a decade, Shell said it has partnered with community groups, NGOs and educators to expand opportunities for young people and students across southeastern Trinidad – from reading programmes and school refurbishments to bursaries and STEM initiatives. "This latest donation reinforces Shell’s ongoing belief that every child deserves the tools to succeed in a digital-first world," the release said.

Shell’s community relations advisor Gregory Sloane-Seale said, “The importance of education for Shell all stems from the fact that we see it as a foundation for the youth, especially when it comes to technology. We live in a technological age, so it is very important that our students have access to this type of education and experience. It is also an opportunity to develop young entrepreneurs, who are able to apply research and the use of applications to do graphic design, film editing, music production and more.”

Shell said it remains committed to walking alongside its community partners to create brighter futures for students and build a more inclusive, knowledge-driven society.