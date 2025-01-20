Double murders in Belmont, Matelot, in 24 hours

- File photo

The country recorded two double murders within 24 hours, from January 18 to 19, as four men were killed in Belmont and Matelot.

In the first incident, the country’s second double murder for the year was recorded when an 18-year-old man from Arima and a 53-year-old man from Biche were gunned down in Collins Road, Belmont, on Saturday night.

They were identified as Steven Chuniesingh and Ian Jones Thomas.

Police said around 11.15 pm on January 18 they received a report of gunshots on Collins Road.

When they arrived they saw Chuniesingh lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Police found Thomas sitting in the front passenger seat of a silver Ford Ranger.

He had multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Both men died at the scene. Police did not have a motive for their murders and the investigation is still ongoing.

The country’s third double murder was recorded on Sunday afternoon.

Newsday understands that four men were shot in Matelot around 4 pm on January 19.

Two brothers, Akil and Arnott Isaac, were killed. The Matelot incident is a developing story and will be updated.

The murder toll for the year stands at 19, roughly 15 less than last year’s figure as at the same date.