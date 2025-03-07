Kernal, Machel to reunite for Road March 2026

Kernal "Kitch" Roberts -

Songwriter, producer and artiste Kernal “Kitch” Roberts believes he and Road March champ 2025 Machel Montano will earn that title again next year, as he and Montano are once again working together.

Montano tied the late Aldwyn “Kitchener” Roberts’s record of having the most Road March titles this year. He won his 11th title with his 2025 hit, Pardy.

Kernal congratulated Montano for tying his father’s record and he said it was no easy accomplishment.

In the phone interview on March 6, Kernal said, “Back then (early 2000s) when Machel and I began working together, we had a mission set out to break Daddy’s record.

“Because we all know, all records were meant to be broken. Some stand the test of time and stay real long before they are broken but eventually records are meant to be broken.”

In 2006, the duo began their work toward breaking Kitchener’s record and that year won their first Road March with Band of the Year. That song was done collaboratively with Patrice Roberts.

“Then we carried on and I wrote four Road March compositions for Machel. Then we had a split, going separate ways for a while, a minute, some years. Machel continued on the mission and he reached up to 11 now.

“He reached the doorstep of breaking the record, it tied up right now. Kudos to Machel for that it took a lot of hard work, dedication and passion.

“Congratulations are in order because it is an amazing feat. I feel good to know that I was part of the feat and now he has reached almost to the pinnacle of the mountain and it is now one step further to break the record.”

Montano and Kernal are working together again. They reunited late last year, he said.

“He went one direction, I went another and now we meet back on the junction, right at the point of breaking the record.

“Which means, next year, please the Lord, the music that Machel and myself are going to put out will be to break the record.”

Kernal said it was a full-circle moment and he “felt good in his heart” that he and Montano reunited to take the final step.

He added that people often went different ways in life but God was in control and things were already written.

“I had to go my own way, to find my own way and Machel continued doing his thing, as usual. It is good to see we could connect back now and continue the mission, the journey together, like how we used to long time and dominate for a good era.”

Kernal promised a new era of Montano and Roberts music.

Asked if the Road March would be theirs again come 2026, Kernal said they already have it.

“Actually we had it for this year. When we came together, I had the song and I presented it to him, he was like, ‘Wow.’ But Pardy was already on stream,” he said.

He said that worked out good for them because he believes Road March 2026 is “already in the bag for them.”

However, he jokingly sent a message to Montano saying that the Road March family was still the Roberts, as his father has 11 and he has five.

“Machel would have to keep going a little more but the good thing is I will be right there with him. But individually, he is the Road March king,” Kernal said with a laugh.

Kernel Roberts/Machel Montano’s Road March wins:

Band of the Year

Jumbie

Advantage

Pump Yuh Flag

Kernal's other Road March is JW and Blaze’s 2010 hit Palance.