Windies pacer Seales rocks Pakistan early in 1st Test

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales successfully appeals for leg before wicket against Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam during the first day of the first Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan on January 17. - AFP

ONLY 41.3 overs were possible on a fog-affected first day of the first Test between Pakistan and the West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium on January 17, with the hosts getting to 143 for four at the end of the day's play.

After a four-hour delay to the start of play due to unplayable foggy conditions, Pakistan opted to bat on what is expected to be a spin-friendly surface. The hosts quickly slipped into trouble as they were left reeling at 46 for four by the 14th over after an impressive opening burst from Trinidad and Tobago pacer Jayden Seales (three for 21).

With the Windies playing three specialist spinners, Seales was expected to shoulder the load in the seam-bowling department as the only specialist fast bowler. The 23-year-old Seales didn't take long to get into his work in a probing nine-over spell, and he had debutant Mohammad Huraira (six) edging behind to another debutant Tevin Imlach in only the sixth over.

Playing ahead of vice-captain Joshua Da Silva, Imlach took a smart catch down the leg-side as Pakistan skipper Shan Masood (11) was dismissed by Gudakesh Motie (one for 43) as the hosts slipped to 20 for two in the ninth over.

In the next over, Seales struck again when he trapped Kamran Ghulam (five) lbw as the right-handed batsman shouldered arms to an in-swinger. Seales got his third wicket when he had Babar Azam (eight) caught behind as Pakistan looked to be in all sorts of trouble.

But the pair of Saud Shakeel (56 not out off 100 balls) and Mohammad Rizwan (51 not out off 80), Pakistan steadied the ship with an unbeaten stand of 97 to rescue their team from a precarious position.

Thus far, the left-handed Shakeel has struck four fours in his innings, with Rizwan hitting seven fours.

The second day's play is scheduled to bowl off from midnight (TT time) on January 18.

Summarised Scores: PAKISTAN 143/4 (Saud Shakeel 56 not out, Mohammad Rizwan 51 not out; Jayden Seales 3/21, Gudakesh Motie 1/45) vs WEST INDIES.