Amery Browne pulls out of race for Diego Martin West

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Amery Browne. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs Dr Amery Browne has withdrawn his bid for nomination to be the PNM candidate for Diego Martin West, the seat now held by the Prime Minister.

The shock announcement came on January 17.

This came after reports that of all contenders for the seat, only young broadcaster Hans des Vignes had so far been backed by any party groups – numbering nine – to be candidate.

Browne wrote a revocation of consent letter to the Diego Martin West PNM Constituency.

He said, "Upon consideration of further advice, I have made the decision to withdraw my name from the Diego Martin West nomination process.

"I therefore revoke consent for nomination for the Diego Martin West constituency."

Browne gave no details of the advice he had received that had led to his revocation of consent.

He added that he remained in full support of the PNM and was completely committed to its best outcome in the upcoming general election.

He concluded, "Thank you for your kind consideration, and I extend gratitude and sincere best wishes to you and the entire constituency team."

Newsday contacted Browne via WhatsApp and he merely sent the text of his revocation letter but did not say if his withdrawal was due to his so far having not been backed by any party groups.

Asked if he might vie for another seat, he did not reply up to press time.

Dr Rowley, 75, has said he will soon bow out of electoral politics and not stand in the 2025 general election, having recently said his 45 years in politics was "a long time."

Browne had signalled his interest in the seat. Having served in the Cabinets of both Rowley and former PM Patrick Manning, he was also cited as a possible contender by some voices in the recent PNM leadership contest in which Energy Minister Stuart Young beat Planning Minister Pennelope Beckles-Robinson.

Under the rules of the PNM, an aspiring candidate to become an MP must be chosen by one or more of roughly two dozen party groups in a constituency.

Newsday understands that as of January 16, the Diego Martin West PNM constituency had received expressions of interest from six individuals.

Des Vignes clearly led the pack, up to that point. So far he has won the support of nine party groups.

In contrast, up to that time none of the other individuals has been backed by any party group, including Browne.

The results so far were: des Vignes – nine, Browne – none, Yokymma Bethelmy – none, Curtis Toussaint – none, Lisedi Felix – none, and Anna Suleiman – none.

Newsday understands any remaining party groups in that constituency have until January 22 to submit their nominations for an individual.

The Diego Martin West constituency executive is due to meet on January 23, for an initial screening of nominees, while the final selection will be made at a later date by the constituency executive together with the PNM screening committee.

Newsday understands the constituency has 25 party groups (inclusive of youth and women's group), of whom nine have made a nomination, thereby leaving 16 still to decide.

While the number of party groups supporting an aspirant may give an indication of his/her popularity in the constituency, the ultimate selection is made by the PNM screening committee – chaired by the political leader – sitting in conjunction with the constituency executive committee.

Newsday tried but was unable to contact des Vignes.

On December 8, 2024 one newspaper reported, Amery tipped for Rowley's seat. This prompted an angry online response from Browne, saying, "I wish to categorically state that I have not been approached by the Constituency of Diego Martin West with respect to nomination as an electoral candidate, and I have had no such conversations or intentions or 'blessings.'

"Anything published to suggest otherwise is at best speculation or at worst the result of pure and deliberate MISCHIEF."

However on January 13, Newsday reported Browne was offering himself for nomination for Diego Martin West. In a consent letter to PNM general secretary Foster Cummings, Browne attributed his decision to his "resolute patriotism, unwavering commitment to the principles and values of our great party and my heartfelt focus on the advanced of the People's National Movement."

Brown was elected Diego Martin Central MP in 2007, served as Minister of Social Development in the Manning Government and was re-elected for 2010-2015. He was named a government senator in 2020 and since then has served in the Rowley Cabinet as Foreign Affairs Minister.

Also to be screened by the PNM at the Diego Martin Central for which incumbent MP, Minister of Communications Symon de Nobriga has told Newsday be will be again vying. Diego Martin North/East's incumbent MP Finance Minister Colm Imbert has said likewise. Other prominent seats to be screened are Port of Spain North/St Ann's West, held by Young, whose is prime minister-designate; Port of Spain South, whose MP Keith Scotland is Minister in the Ministry of National Security, which is set to lose its leadership, as the minister, Fitzgerald Hinds, is set to exit electoral politics and not run for his Laventille West seat, for which Kareem Marcelle has been selected.

Others seats to be screened include Laventille East/Morvant, whose incumbent MP, Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce, is bowing out, ostensibly due to family issues, and La Brea, whose incumbent Labour Minister Stephen Mc Clashie offered himself, only for the constituency executive to be instructed to widen its search for nominees.

The tragic death of Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children in a house fire on December 16, 2024, has left a vacancy in her seat.

With reports of several people vying for nomination, a constituency source told Newsday the number of contenders seems to be fluctuating as of January 17. A text message to constituency vice chairman Derek King went unanswered as of publication time.