Machel Montano wins 11th Road March, ties with Kitchener

Machel Montano. -

MACHEL Montano’s Pardy clinched his 11th Road March and he now ties with the late Grandmaster, Kitchener, as having the most Road March wins.

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) announced that Montano won his 11th title with his popular song Pardy being played 267 times as opposed to Bunji Garlin’s Carry It which played 253 times.

Garlin also placed third with his Thousands being played 22 times.

TUCO also provided a more detailed list of the songs played at the judging points this year with Fay Ann Lyons Alvarez’ Road Meeting also having played 11 times at those points.

>

Look out for more on this from Newsday.