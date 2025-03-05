Man surrenders to police for Carlsen Field shooting

- File photo

A suspect in the shooting of a Cashew Gardens man last week surrendered to Longdenville police on March 5.

The incident happened around 7.15 pm on February 27 at Edinburgh Road, Longdenville, near a T&TEC substation.

Courtney Vincent, 34, of Cashew Gardens, was shot when he and a relative got into an altercation with a man who pulled out a gun and fired three shots at them.

Vincent was hit once on his right side before the suspect jumped into his van and drove off.

The relative took Vincent to the Longdenville Police Post where officers then took him to the Chaguanas Health Facility. He was later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

Vincent is still warded at the hospital.