Cunupia woman, 67, bound and killed in suspected robbery

- File photo

POLICE are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of Bibi Zamilla Swamber, 67, after her lifeless body was found with her hands and feet tied together at her Cunupia home on March 4.

Police said officers of the Cunupia Police Station responded to a report of a homicide at the Corner of Southern Main Road & Dass Branch Trace Extension, Cunupia around 3 pm. They were taken to the second storey of the three-storey building where they saw Swamber's body.

The informant said he visited Swamber's apartment around 2.44 pm and found her door slightly ajar. He went in and found Swamber unresponsive on the living room floor with her hands and feet bound with an electrical cord.

Investigators believe Swamber was killed during a robbery as they noticed the apartment was ransacked.

She was last seen alive around 3 pm on March 3.

Central Division officers said investigations were in the early stages but CCTV footage was being collected.