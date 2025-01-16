Boodram to defend championship crown at Brechin

Jerseem Boodram -

JERSEEM Boodram will aim to defend his Brechin Castle Golf Club Championship title at the club's course in Couva from January 17-19.

He will face stiff competition from past champion Ayden Ali, along with Alex Kangoo and Ross Ramkissoon.

The women's division will have a quality field with Ye Ji Lee aiming to keep her crown. She will be challenged by Victoria Seenath, Madison Davis and Isabella Ramdeen.

The professional flight will include defending champion Ben Martin, Talin Rajendranath, Chris Richards Snr, Adam Montano, Arvin Bhim and Chris McMillan.

The other golfers expected to feature in the competition are Kumar Ramcharan, Ken Pollard, Phagu Khelawan, Angad Sonnilal, Amral Ali, Winston Jailal, Kevesh Ramnath, Dwayne Ramlal and Hollis George.

